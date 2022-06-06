X

Pensions for Purpose joins the Better Business Act Coalition

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
June 6, 2022
in News
Pensions for Purpose has reported today that they will be supporting the Better Business Act, which is on a mission to change UK law to ensure company directors are responsible for advancing the benefit of shareholders alongside other stakeholders: wider society and the environment.

Pensions for purpose exists as a bridge between asset managers, pension funds and their professional advisers, to encourage the flow of capital towards impact investment.

Commenting on today’s move, Charlotte O’Leary, CEO of Pensions for Purpose said:

“Joining the Better Business Act Coalition entirely aligns with our business and the services we provide. Valuing and embedding all stakeholders – people and planet – alongside profit is the only way that a business should be built and managed. No longer should we externalise the costs to society and the environment of the products and services we provide, a system that has led to significant inequality. The BBA will empower existing businesses to review and transform their operating models while also ensuring that new businesses are founded on these core principles.

I hope we will see many of our members and the wider business community joining the Coalition to show our government the importance of this legislation.”

Want to find out more?

Check out our recent podcast chat with Pensions for Purpose’ CEO, Charlotte O’Leary as she talks to IFA Magazine Editor, Sue Whitbread, about key areas such as:

  1. Why does environmental and social impact matter in the context of institutional investment, particularly in relation to pension funds?
  2. What are the barriers currently?
  3. What is best practice in terms of integrating impacts into an investment portfolio?
  4. How is Pensions for Purpose helping to get capital to flow towards impact investing?

