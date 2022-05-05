X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Pensions Regulator renews auto-enrolment employer ‘spot checks’ after COVID hiatus

Brandon RussellbyBrandon Russell
May 5, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, comments:

“The Pensions Regulator’s on-site enforcement activity was understandably curtailed by the pandemic. With COVID restrictions now lifted, TPR is sending a message loud and clear to any employer temped to dodge their auto-enrolment duties – we are watching you.

“It makes sense for the regulator to focus its attentions on firms who it suspects are not making the right contributions to their employees’ pensions. This is ultimately what matters most to staff, particularly as minimum contributions under auto-enrolment are already unlikely to deliver the standard of living in retirement many people are hoping for.

“Where non-compliance happens by genuine error, TPR’s approach has been to work with employers to sort this out. However, the regulator has a hefty toolbox of power at its disposal for persistent offenders, including daily fines of up to £10,000 depending on the size of the business.

“TPR hasn’t been backward in coming forward since auto-enrolment started, using its enforcement powers a whopping 600,000 times over the past decade.

“This in part reflects the complexity in complying with the rules, particularly for small businesses who previously had little or no engagement with pensions at all.”

This Week’s Most Read

This Week’s Podcasts Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine