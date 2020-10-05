What is the most rewarding aspect of your role?

I love the fact that I get to bring together the main three aspects of business which I enjoy. Namely, interesting deal flow and engagement with some great businesses and business leaders, the hands-on evaluation of what makes a business ‘tick’, in-effect the tyre-kicking and then the practical corporate finance element of working to put a deal together.

How do you see your role changing in the next 3-5 years?

Managing the evolution of the three aspects outlined above as we support and help the management teams develop and grow the businesses we’ve invested in. Trying to be dispassionate about our investee companies because inevitably we are going to be biased as to how great they are!

“We are entrepreneurs first and fund managers second, united not just as brothers, but with a passion and belief in business as a force for good.“

What makes your firm stand out? We are entrepreneurs first and fund managers second. This is not to say we don’t appreciate the value of fund management, as we have our own direct fund management licence (we are not an appointed representative unlike a lot of investors out there), but we look at the world through an entrepreneurial lens with a positive ‘can-do’ and ‘why-not’ attitude. What is the one thing that you would like advisers/investors to know about your firm?

Our Seismic Code of Ethics. As brothers, we were brought up to believe that business is a force for good and that is a mantra which has been true to us through our individual careers and now as we’ve come together as Principals of Seismic.

What recent investment opportunity has caught your eye and why? We’ve been speaking with a business which was only founded 3 years ago but which has already carved a very neat niche within the risk management solutions sector. Profitable and cash generative, it has a blue-chip client base and the opportunity to build on its unique (and protected) IT platform to support significant overseas growth. What are three things you look for when investing in a business? The three M’s being Management, Market and Model. Simply put, we are investing in business leaders and management that we believe can make a difference and with our input and assistance can create additional growth and value. Next comes the market: there has to be some attractive market dynamics to support why the business might be able to grow. Finally, and built on the base of solid market potential, is what is the business model? How will the company generate more cash than it spends and make money?

How would your colleagues describe you in three words? Passionate, determined and (operates with) integrity.

What is a recent quote that has made you stop and think? “Quality is remembered long after price is forgotten” – not a recent quote as from Aldo Gucci, but one which I believe is timeless. Ewan Lloyd-Baker – Principal, Seismic Venture Partners

Ewan is a serial entrepreneur having bought, founded, built up and subsequently exited several successful businesses across the engineering, software and financial services sectors. Having worked as both adviser and principal, he is now looking to bring his hands-on practical experience to support and grow Seismic’s investee companies.

About Seismic Venture Partners

In these tumultuous and uncertain times seasoned hands and calm heads are required to navigate through choppy waters.

Seismic’s principals understand adversity and are bringing their respective skillsets together to support some remarkable British businesses seen through the lens of hands-on practised and successful business leadership

