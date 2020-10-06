What is the most rewarding aspect of your role?

Working with advisers and encouraging those who haven’t been active in this space before has been a big part of my role. Bringing advisers together with the other professional services to encourage a more holistic approach to planning; and seeing the business development opportunities that result, has been the most rewarding aspect of my role to date.

What is the most challenging aspect of your role?

Lack of awareness of the planning opportunities that Business Relief qualifying services present for clients, has certainly been a challenge. Finding the right medium to engage with advisers has been another.

“We believe our range of services allow advisers to treat each client uniquely and tailor their recommendations specifically to meet their needs.”

What makes your firm stand out?

Choice for the client and the adviser is what makes us stand out. Stellar is unique in that our Inheritance Tax Services allow a client’s specific needs to be matched. Clients can get relief from Inheritance Tax (after 2 years) by investing into a diverse range of land or property backed investments that offer high levels of security and provide a regular income or un-capped capital growth.

They can invest into our AiM portfolio which also provides relief from Inheritance Tax (after 2 years) directly, through their ISA or via numerous wrap, or investor, platforms.

Business owners have a tailored service which allows them to benefit from tax efficiency within their business and after a sale, and we also offer a bespoke service for High net worth and sophisticated investors.

We believe our range of services allow advisers to treat each client uniquely and tailor their recommendations specifically to meet their needs.

What is the one thing that you would like advisers/investors to know about your firm?

We believe that it is investors who should be the prime beneficiaries of any investment returns – therefore we don’t cap our investment returns.

In addition to our AiM portfolio we exclusively invest in investment sectors (within the UK) that offer a high level of asset backed security (usually property or land) and our services offer higher benchmark returns to investors. Once the target has been achieved, investors share any upside 80:20 with us.

What’s one thing you’d like to change about the sector? One thing I would like to change is increasing the transparency of some of the fee structures in the market so clients can easily understand where and how fees are being taken. This is particularly relevant in the asset-backed (non-AIM) investments. What recent investment opportunity has caught your eye and why? We have recently invested into the UK care home sector. We believe that this (BR qualifying) sector has significant potential for investors to acquire stable (income producing) businesses with the opportunity for capital enhancement using active management techniques. What character trait helps you succeed in your role? Honesty, Determination and Tenacity What non-fiction book would you recommend? Atlas Shrugged – Ayn Rand Matthew Steiner – Business Development Director, Stellar Asset Management

Matthew has worked in the financial services industry since he graduated from Kingston University in 1997.

He trained as a financial adviser in London and completed his financial planning certificate (FPC) to level III. He joined the property division of Close Brothers Investment Limited in January 2000, and by the end of his tenure was the Senior Business Development Manager for its range of tax-efficient products and property investment funds.

After a short sabbatical in Nepal, as a volunteer teacher seconded to an orphanage in Pokhara, he worked on a consultancy basis with Tri-investments and Downing Corporate Finance before joining Stellar as a director and shareholder in 2012.

Matthew has been instrumental in both developing and simplifying Stellar’s estate planning proposition and communicating this to the advisory community.

About Stellar Asset Management

Stellar was formed in 2007, with the aim of helping investors to mitigate inheritance tax. Today it remains an independent firm, which is wholly owned by its directors and staff.

We offer a wide range of asset-backed Inheritance Tax Services which provide investors with relief from inheritance tax through a range of qualifying business sectors – while ensuring that they continue to own, and have access to, their capital. These services are underpinned by Business Relief (BR), a longstanding government legislation which provides investors with 100% relief from inheritance tax after two years.

To view more about Stellar and their opportunities available, sign in to the CoInvestor platform here.

People Behind the Product is an interview series produced by CoInvestor highlighting the key people behind the wide range of tax-efficient investment funds you can find on our platform. By showcasing the fund managers behind the product, we aim to provide greater insight to the expertise in the market and in doing so, help advisers and investors learn more about the tax-efficient sector.

If you are interested in participating in the series, or would like to find out more, get in touch with Jessica at [email protected]