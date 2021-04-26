X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

Performance Webinar – Inside Mercia’s EIS Fund

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
April 26, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Sign up for Mercia’s EIS Webinar, 29th of April, for a deep dive into their fund’s performance.

The webinar will cover Mercia’s March 2021 investment performance data, along with a discussion on strategies, regional focusses, and realising value.

This Thursday Investment Director Chris Kilroy and Paul Mattick will discuss all that drives the Mercia EIS Fund, which has seen some incredible exits over the last year.

Anybody who is considering the Mercia EIS Fund is welcome to attend.

This webinar forms part of Mercia’s EIS investment performance reporting and is aimed at investors, advisers, and wealth managers who already have money deployed with the Mercia EIS Fund

In addition to this EIS performance webinar, there will be fund specific video briefings available, providing details of the companies doing well and suggesting a company that is facing challenges.

Sign up for the webinar here, 4 pm Thursday 29th April.  

 

Mercia EIS investment performance in summary:

  • EIS funds before April 2015 average 3.2x including tax, with 1.9x realised
  • EIS funds before April 2018 average 2.4x including tax, with 1.1x realised

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine