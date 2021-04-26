Performance Webinar – Inside Mercia’s EIS Fund

Sign up for Mercia’s EIS Webinar, 29th of April, for a deep dive into their fund’s performance.

The webinar will cover Mercia’s March 2021 investment performance data, along with a discussion on strategies, regional focusses, and realising value.

This Thursday Investment Director Chris Kilroy and Paul Mattick will discuss all that drives the Mercia EIS Fund, which has seen some incredible exits over the last year.

Anybody who is considering the Mercia EIS Fund is welcome to attend.

This webinar forms part of Mercia’s EIS investment performance reporting and is aimed at investors, advisers, and wealth managers who already have money deployed with the Mercia EIS Fund

In addition to this EIS performance webinar, there will be fund specific video briefings available, providing details of the companies doing well and suggesting a company that is facing challenges.

Sign up for the webinar here, 4 pm Thursday 29th April.

Mercia EIS investment performance in summary:

EIS funds before April 2015 average 3.2x including tax, with 1.9x realised

EIS funds before April 2018 average 2.4x including tax, with 1.1x realised

*Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future returns.