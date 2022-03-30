Personal Finance Society Festival is back

The Personal Finance Society is delighted to open registrations for the long-awaited return of the Festival of Financial Planning.

The showcase event, twice deferred due to the pandemic, will welcome Paralympian Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson as a keynote speaker.

Baroness Grey-Thompson will take Personal Finance Society members inside her incredible life story and explain how her focus on planning and teamwork – combined with an extraordinary sense of determination – underpinned her incredible success and medal haul over 16 years and five Paralympic Games. She will reflect on the core attributes needed to achieve 11 gold, four silver and a bronze medal at the Paralympic Games.

Sarah Lord, President of the Personal Finance Society, said: “Baroness Grey-Thompson will inspire financial planners as they seek to maintain their own peak performance while helping their clients overcome the cost of living crisis everyone faces this year.

“The long-awaited return of our Festival of Financial Planning will demonstrate how collectively we continue to build a strong and sustainable profession for the future whilst at the same time showcasing the true value that financial planning brings.”

Caroline Stuart, Vice President of the Personal Finance Society, said: “The Festival of Financial Planning is the ultimate event for everyone within the financial planning community. It really has something for everybody – from paraplanners to those in compliance through learning and development to investment, retirement and later life specialists.”

The Festival of Financial Planning was last held at the NEC Birmingham in 2017 and attracted nearly 3,500 Personal Finance Society members, making it the biggest event in the financial planning profession’s calendar.

Mark Hutchinson, membership director for the Personal Finance Society, added: “We are so excited to be able to bring the community back together at last to showcase and celebrate the value of financial planning. As well as some incredible practitioners taking to the stage there will be lots of new features to look forward to as part of this year’s innovative event.”