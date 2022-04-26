Perspective acquires £50m AUM firm in Huntingdon

Perspective Financial Group Ltd (Perspective) has acquired Ramsey Financial (Cambs) Ltd based in Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire, which has £50m AUM and 330 households as clients.

This is Perspective’s 51st acquisition since the group was founded in 2008. Perspective continues to combine the benefits of a local firm with the strength and resources of a national firm.

Ramsey Financial (Cambs) Ltd was founded by husband and wife team, Russell Palmer, a Chartered Financial Planner, and his wife Jane in 2007. Its prominent office in the heart of Cambridgeshire makes it well known locally and will be retained. Both Russell and Jane will remain

with the business.

This new office for Perspective, its 22nd, means the group expands its coverage of the Cambridgeshire and East Anglia areas, dovetailing well with existing offices in Corby and Braintree.

Perspective’s absolute focus on ‘clients come first and we come second’ has again proved to be a compelling proposition, not only for its existing clients, but also for the firms it has acquired recently.

Ian Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Perspective said: “This acquisition again reinforces our appeal to smaller, high quality firms such as Russell and Jane’s, who demonstrably share our client-centric values. We offer an attractive route forward so they can continue to develop their business whilst having the reassurance of a clear, sustainable succession plan when they are ready to retire for both them and their clients.

“We continue to seek more good acquisition opportunities and have a very full pipeline for 2022 and into 2023.

“I am delighted to welcome both Russell and Jane to Perspective.”

Russell Palmer, Chartered Financial Planner and Founder of Ramsey Financial (Cambs) Ltd, now Perspective (Ramsey) said: “We launched our business in 2007 and since that time we have experienced tremendous growth due to numerous recommendations from existing clients and professional connections for which we are immensely grateful.

“To sustain and grow the business further we now need help and support. We also want to be happy that we have a business that provides a continued high level of service for our clients, not just now, but long into the future. Recruitment of suitable advisers within financial services has proved difficult and the mechanics and costs of running a business, alongside providing a high level of client service, takes more and more of our time and energy.

“With this in mind, we decided the best solution for our clients and for us, was to seek a merger with a larger partner who could take many of the pressures of running the business off our shoulders as well as providing a guarantee of continuity for clients when we make our decision at some point in the future to retire.

“We are delighted to become part of Perspective and it’s clear they fully share our ethos, ethics and client focused approach.”