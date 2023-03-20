Perspective acquires three firms in Huddersfield, Cardiff and Whitstable

Perspective Financial Group Ltd has announced that it has completed three further acquisitions with the purchase of HNH Financial Services Ltd (HNH) in Huddersfield, Gould Financial Planning Ltd in Cardiff and Financial Choices IFA Ltd (Financial Choices) in Whitstable.

This move creates two new office locations for the Group – Huddersfield and Cardiff – taking its total to 26.

In addition, the Group has exchanged contracts on a further 11 deals which will all complete in the coming months. Further, the Group has a strong wider pipeline and anticipates several more completed deals during 2023. Each acquisition meets Perspective’s criteria and shares our client- centric culture.

Mansel and Tim Hutton, two brothers, and Directors of HNH Financial Services Ltd said: “Since Haxton Nichols Hutton was established nearly 40 years ago in 1984, becoming HNH in 2007, we have continued to increase our loyal client base, due to recommendations from existing clients and professional connections for which we are immensely grateful.

“Our attention has naturally been drawn towards the future of our business and we decided the best solution for our clients and our staff was to seek a merger with a larger partner who could provide access to the additional support we require, and assistance with the increasing regulatory burden.

“It was really important we had great trust in the firm we were joining. Perspective will provide long term security to the provision of financial advice for our clients, and a commitment to maintaining and growing our office in Huddersfield.”

Simon Gould, Director, Gould Financial Planning Ltd said: “With me in my seventies and Andy Gait in his mid-fifties, the long-term future of our business, including the continued provision of advice to clients and future opportunities for staff, was a key priority.

“This move gives us confidence and peace of mind that our clients will always be advised by some of the most talented and professionally qualified financial planners. Perspective’s scale and excellent reputation means it attracts, develops and retains some of the best people.

“Whilst I am finally retiring, Andy together with the rest of our team will transfer to Perspective.”

Financial Choices IFA Ltd, founded by Kevin Bodle in 2006 and who is retiring, will become part of Perspective’s existing office in Maidstone.

Ian Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Perspective said: “We are delighted that HNH, Gould and Financial Choices chose to become part of us. These deals add a further 760 households as

clients and £515 million in AUM. We welcome Mansel, Tim, Andy, Hollie and their teams to the Group and very much look forward to opening new offices in Huddersfield and Cardiff.

“We have our biggest ever pipeline of acquisitions, both large and small, and relish the opportunity to grow further at scale and pace.

“Perspective has been built around a culture of putting our clients at the centre of our decision- making process to ensure that we always deliver good client outcomes, as far back as our beginning in 2007. We always put ourselves in our clients’ shoes first and foremost, so our vision and core values are perfectly aligned to the incoming Consumer Duty, as though the new Principle was written to match our entire ethos.”