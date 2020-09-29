Perspective Financial Group Ltd appoints Sam Smith as its Group Acquisitions Director.

Sam joins from Attivo Group where he held a similar role. During his 14 years with Attivo, Sam also held client management and integration roles, with a focus on client retention following acquisitions.

His appointment comes soon after Perspective announced its 36th acquisition since the Group was formed in 2008, with the purchase of Bradford on Avon-based Jones Hill in early September.

Ian Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Perspective Financial Group Ltd said: “Sam’s appointment is a further step in delivering the Group’s stated strategy of growth through both acquisitions and organic growth and we welcome him to the Group.

We currently have a strong acquisition pipeline with seven deals at Heads of Terms, of which we expect the majority to complete before Christmas this year, and we are in advanced negotiations with a further eight firms. These acquisitions provide both scale and opportunity for our advisers.

Our focus remains on acquiring businesses from vendors who are looking to retire, whether immediately or within a five to six year period, which have EBITDAs of up to £1m and three to four shareholders, who are also the lead advisers.

We are fortunate to have a unique offering compared to our peers as we offer independent and whole of market advice across a well-established network of local offices, are wellfunded and have a track record of successfully completing and integrating IFA business for over 12 years.”

Sam Smith, Group Acquisitions Director of Perspective Financial Group Ltd said: “I have definitely joined Perspective at a great time. The Group’s professional, client-centric approach comes across very strongly and Perspective’s brand is growing fast in reputation and visibility. I am particularly impressed by how Perspective combines the strength of a national business whilst ret

aining the benefits of local offices and long term relationships.

I realise the importance of developing trust and confidence with vendors during acquisitions and know that Perspective will continue to give their clients an excellent service. Perspective’s ambition is both clear and impressive and I look forward to using my experience to help make further successful acquisitions.”