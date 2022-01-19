Perspective helps six local projects during Covid

Perspective Financial Group Ltd (Perspective), the leading national financial planning firm, has assisted six local projects near its network of offices during Covid.

The Group has donated 40 reconditioned high spec laptops and desktops to four projects and raised over £30,000 for two charities. This has enabled charities and community organisations aimed at youth, mental health, disability and wellness to navigate the challenges of Covid.

The surplus IT kit arose from Perspective’s on-going investment in new technology including a major upgrade during 2021, when the Group’s systems were moved to a Cloud-based approach delivering the highest levels of client data security.

The laptops and desktops were securely data-erased to HMG Infosec 5 Enhanced standard by a specialist firm, Laptops4Learning, who also refurbished the items as required and loaded the latest software so the kit could be used immediately. Through this process nothing has gone to landfill.

1. Chorley Healey Scout Group, Lancashire

Chorley Healey Scout Group serves one of the most deprived communities in the North West and has as its President Sir Lindsay Hoyle MP, Speaker of the House of Commons. Their Scout Hut is near Perspective’s Head Office and advisory office in the town. Bryan Cocker, Assistant Scout Leader was genuinely thrilled with the donation:

“We can’t thank you enough. This has been a game changer as it opens up a whole new world of digital skills and experiences for our Scouts, including taking part in international Jamborees on-line.

“Several Scouts were self-isolating due to Covid. Loaning them laptops to assist with home schooling has meant a great deal to them and their families. As a digital hub for other Scout groups this is already having an impact at District, County and National level too. We are very grateful.”

2. WatchUsGrow, Chorley & Leyland, Lancashire

WatchUsGrow offers help to people living in Chorley and Leyland suffering from issues with substance misuse, mental health, deprivation, isolation and societal marginalisation. It runs a community café in the heart of Chorley which is open to all members of the community who can benefit from free food and the opportunity to socialise. Andrea Horrocks of WatchUsGrow said:

“Our members have diverse personal histories of overcoming or managing multiple issues, with many of them successfully implementing lasting positive behavioural change enabling them to reintegrate and become active members of the wider community again. Covid has made this more challenging.

“Your generous donation has been a huge help, enabling our volunteers to provide more one-on-one support including digital skill building activities that actively assist people to unlock their potential.”

3. Mind and Sole, Alnwick, Northumberland

Mind and Sole encourages people living with mental health issues to get outside and take part in gentle exercise including walking and wild swimming in the beautiful Northumbrian countryside and coastline. These regular activities encourage people to eat more healthily, keep within a routine and sleep better, all assisting them with the road to recovery.

Based in Alnwick, near Perspective’s largest office in Newcastle upon Tyne with 18 advisers and 60 staff, Mind and Sole was set up by Chrissy Smith in 2017. Last year she leased premises in the centre of Alnwick to give space to set up a digital skill training facility, run social activities and provide one-on-one support. Chrissy Smith, founder of Mind and Sole said:

“Covid has increased the demand for what we do in our local community. This very generous and timely donation from Perspective will help us expand the range of services we offer including building people’s digital skills. Thank you.”

4. Alnwick Support Group, The Compassionate Friends, North Northumberland

After losing her son Dylan aged 33 from accidental drowning in Oxford five years ago, Maggie Pinsent was moved to start a new support group for bereaved parents in her new local area of Northumberland.

She and her husband arrived in North Northumberland in 2019 just prior to Covid and, while Zoom meetings organised through The Compassionate Friends (TCF), a charity for bereaved parents run by bereaved parents, have provided an invaluable mechanism for keeping in touch with others, it became clear that a face-to-face group was also necessary for the northern area of the county. The closest group to Maggie, and where she gets her support, is in Hexham a round trip of almost 70 miles.

The new support group will be based at Mind and Sole’s premises in Alnwick, with sessions running monthly from February 2022 facilitated by Maggie who said:

“Meeting other bereaved parents, being able to talk with others who truly understand, is an essential part of our bereavement journey. I am so grateful to Perspective for this practical and generous help.”