Perspective Financial Group Ltd (Perspective), the national financial planning and wealth management group, is pleased to announce that it is has recruited Dan Stokoe, former head of Schroders Personal Wealth for the central and east region. Dan, who started at Perspective in January, has been appointed as Principal Designate of the Group’s office in Chorley, Lancashire. Prior to Schroders, he spent 30 years with Lloyds Banking Group in senior management roles in wealth planning.

Ian Wilkinson, Chief Executive Officer of Perspective Financial Group Ltd said: “We are delighted that Dan has joined us. This is a further step in delivering the Group’s stated strategy of growth through both acquisitions and organic growth and we welcome him to the Group. “The North West region has considerable growth potential for us and we look forward to Dan using his experience and expertise to help shape our developments in this area.”

Dan Stokoe, Principal Designate, Perspective (North West) Ltd said: “I am delighted to join Perspective at such an exciting time. I share the passion of the Group in their client-centric and professional approach. The highly qualified, professional team delivering independent advice to their clients is something that immediately attracted me to the Perspective brand which is growing quickly in reputation and visibility.

“It has been brilliant to see how Perspective retains the benefits of local offices and their long term relationships, whilst combining this with the strength of the national business.

“Perspective’s clear and impressive ambition was another key factor in me joining. I look forward working with my new colleagues across the Group as we combine our experience to drive the growth of the business.”

About Perspective Financial Group Ltd

Perspective Financial Group Ltd is a national financial planning and wealth management group providing whole of market advice to individuals, corporates and trustees. With a client-centric approach and a network of 18 offices covering the UK, we employ 200 staff and serve over 19,000 clients with £3.2 billion Assets Under Management. CBPE Capital LLP made a significant investment in Perspective in December 2019.