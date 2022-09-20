X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Family Office Bulletin

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

PFS and CII issue joint statement re ongoing collaboration; full update expected in 2023

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
September 20, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

 

There has been ongoing debate and discussion about how the future for the PFS and the CII,  one as a pre-eminent membership organisation and the other a leading professional body representing the financial planning and advice profession, will evolve.

This afternoon, both organisations have released the following joint statement in relation to their future plans:

“Following full, detailed, and constructive discussions, the Personal Finance Society (PFS) and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) have this week reached an agreement in principle on a range of matters. The progress has been aided by the appointment of new CEOs at both the PFS and CII.

“There has been on-going dialogue and recent disagreements and both parties now agree that they have reached a point where they can collaboratively move past these. The collective aim is to be able to update CII and PFS members on the recommendations of both organisations’ leadership in the new year. 

“The PFS and the CII leaderships believe this agreement in principle will enable a positive forward-looking approach to serving all of their members.  The finer points of the terms are still being discussed and are therefore on-going and confidential.  Neither party will provide further details beyond this statement at this stage.” 

 

This Week’s Most Read

Latest IFA Magazine Podcast Episodes

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow us on social media

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f Instagram

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine