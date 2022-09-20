PFS and CII issue joint statement re ongoing collaboration; full update expected in 2023

There has been ongoing debate and discussion about how the future for the PFS and the CII, one as a pre-eminent membership organisation and the other a leading professional body representing the financial planning and advice profession, will evolve.

This afternoon, both organisations have released the following joint statement in relation to their future plans:

“Following full, detailed, and constructive discussions, the Personal Finance Society (PFS) and the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) have this week reached an agreement in principle on a range of matters. The progress has been aided by the appointment of new CEOs at both the PFS and CII.

“There has been on-going dialogue and recent disagreements and both parties now agree that they have reached a point where they can collaboratively move past these. The collective aim is to be able to update CII and PFS members on the recommendations of both organisations’ leadership in the new year.

“The PFS and the CII leaderships believe this agreement in principle will enable a positive forward-looking approach to serving all of their members. The finer points of the terms are still being discussed and are therefore on-going and confidential. Neither party will provide further details beyond this statement at this stage.”