PFS and ITN launch ‘Building Financial Resilience’ programme’

The Personal Finance Society (PFS) has partnered with ITN Productions Industry News to produce a news-style programme, titled Building Financial Resilience, which explores the importance of financial planning in a pandemic-informed world.

Anchored by Selina Downes from the ITN Productions studio in London, Building Financial Resilience looks at financial planning, protection, insurance, savings and investment opportunities and how to build financial resilience now and for the years ahead.

The pandemic has brought into focus the need for resilience in long-term planning to ride out volatile markets and the programme features an interview with PFS President Sarah Lord and Director of Policy and Policy Affairs Matt Connell discussing the impact the pandemic has had on personal finances and the importance of having a financial safety net.

Now more than ever emphasis is being placed on how we save and invest for the future. In the programme reporter Sue Saville interviews Alastair Black, Head of Industry Change at abrdn plc, to understand more about the financial advice sector, exploring how the pandemic has accelerated use of online consultants and the benefits to customers of a hybrid, in person and digital, approach.

Reporter Rory Challands talks to Neil Forster, Head of Asda Money, to hear about their range of services and products helping their customers take a more resilient approach to financial planning, ensuring their customers have the right products for the right circumstances including a retailer scheme helping individuals save for Christmas.

As individuals we’ve embraced digital control over our finances but for small and medium-sized businesses looking to scale up, one size doesn’t fit all. In the middle market there’s a desire for face-to-face as well as digital services. Reporter Nick Thatcher interviews Nick Fahy, Chief Executive Officer, Cynergy Bank, to learn more about the world’s first human-digital bank which is a blend between human and technology and for him, the future of mid-market banking.

Laurence Turner, Chartered Financial Planner from IFT Wealth Management, gives his heartfelt account of the importance of protecting income and insuring our greatest asset, ourselves. With critical illness cover in place, Laurence was relieved from financial pressures when he received his cancer diagnosis and now gives all his clients straight talking advice about preparing for all eventualities.

Tatton Investment Management Limited highlight their new style of investing, working solely with independent financial advisers providing discretionary fund management for clients.

Reporter Sangeeta Kandola learns more about the risk-rated suite of portfolios and funds Tatton provide their clients.

The programme also features a film raising awareness of Forces MoneyPlan, a pro-bono initiative which provides free financial guidance to Armed Forces personnel and veterans from a fully qualified financial adviser and member of the Personal Finance Society.

Building Financial Resilience was launched on 2 November 2021 at the PFS ‘Financial Freedom’ Conference.

Combining key sector interviews, informative news items and sponsored editorial profiles from leading organisations filmed in studio and remotely on location, the programme will form part of an extensive communications campaign featuring Personal Finance Society members and professional partners.

Sarah Lord, President of the Personal Finance Society, said: “The fast pace of change for our profession and the wider world continues to be unrelenting and unsurprisingly this has resulted in the need for financial advice and planning being greater than ever.

“Individuals are looking to build their financial resilience and confidence and the Personal Finance Society is proud to work with ITN Productions Industry News on this programme which shines a light on the importance of financial planning in a pandemic-informed world.”

Nina Harrison-Bell, Head of ITN Productions Industry News, said: “We are excited to be working with PFS to make a programme that raises awareness of the importance of the financial planning sector to individuals and society. “We hope the programme encourages debate and knowledge sharing amongst leaders within the profession and encourages individuals to take ownership of their financial futures.”