PFS and Soc of Mortgage Professionals call advisers to support pro-bono initiative for Armed Forces Personnel

The Personal Finance Society and Society of Mortgage Professionals is calling on mortgage advisers to sign-up to Forces Moneyplan and assist the growing number of armed forces personnel wanting home financing guidance.

Forces MoneyPlan is a pro-bono initiative offering free financial guidance to Armed Forces personnel and veterans from a fully qualified financial adviser and member of the Personal Finance Society.

The initiative, part of the Personal Finance Society’s commitment under the Armed Forces Covenant, is designed to ensure recipients are placed in a better-informed position in respect of their overall financial well-being and less vulnerable to misinformation and scams.

Since the onset of Covid-19, Forces Moneyplan has seen a significant increase in the number of requests from military personnel requiring mortgage guidance and is now seeking more PFS members with home financing expertise and Society of Mortgage Professionals members to sign-up to the initiative now.

Mark Hutchinson, Membership Director of the Personal Finance Society and Society of Mortgage Professionals, said: “The unique nature of life in the armed forces means sadly some personnel find it a struggle to get on the property ladder for the first time or change their mortgage provider.

“This Financial Planning Week we want more of our members to sign-up to offer guidance sessions through Forces Moneyplan and help serving as well as retired military personnel understand their mortgage options. A career in the armed forces should not make it more challenging to buy a home and secure protection for the roof over your head.”

Members of the Armed Forces can request a guidance session directly via the Forces Moneyplan website and the initiative is also made aware of personnel in need of assistance from a financial planner by the On Course Foundation, Blesma (the Limbless Veterans charity), Forces Pension Society and Veterans Gateway.

Currently there are 206 financial planners who have volunteered to give their time, for free, to offer financial guidance to those who risk their lives in defence of the UK.

Financial advisers who sign-up to Forces Moneyplan are given support to deliver guidance sessions to members of the military and are matched with personnel based in their local area who need their assistance.

For more information visit: : https://www.thepfs.org/about-us/initiatives/forces-moneyplan/