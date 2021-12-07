PFS delivers update on consultation

The Personal Finance Society has urged members to make their voices heard by contributing to Shaping the future together before the consultation closes on 17 December 2021.

The professional body want members to have their say on how the Chartered Insurance Institute (CII) and PFS should help equip them with the skills, knowledge, insight and networking opportunities to thrive.

Responses to the consultation so far have highlighted that members want the CII to drive deeper engagement between the financial services profession and the wider public, government and regulatory bodies.

Also, a recent Personal Finance Society online poll revealed that new regulations are the main challenge faced by financial planning and mortgage advice professionals today (38%). Technological change was named by 22% of respondents as the key challenge, while changing customer expectations and a skills and knowledge gap are also a challenge for many (21% and 19% respectively.)

Sarah Lord (pictured), president of the Personal Finance Society, said: “This is the time for every member to have their say on the strengths and challenges of how the CII and PFS currently co-exist, and ideas for how this might be improved for the future.

“Shaping the future together gives members the chance to share their views on the CII’s proposals for areas including the qualification framework, membership structure, professionalism, learning and assessment. Be sure to share your views before the consultation closes on 17 December.”