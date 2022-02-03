X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

PFS encourages mental health conversations

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
February 3, 2022
in News
Share this story
Share this story

Four out of five financial planners are confident discussing mental health and money with their clients, a survey has revealed.

A social media poll of 154 Personal Finance Society members in January revealed only one in five financial planners do not feel self-assured when discussing how mental health issues may impact their finances.

To mark Time to Talk Day (3 February), when Mind encourages conversations about mental health, the Personal Finance Society is sharing good practice guidance on this subject.

The guidance, produced by the CII Group, recommends professionals follow the Texas model, developed by the Money Advice Trust and the Royal College of Psychiatrists.

T – Thank the client for telling you the information, setting up a background of empathy and respect for the rest of the conversation.

E – Explain how the information will be used and reassure them that you are putting their interests first.

X – Ask for explicit consent from the client to record the information they give you.

A – Ask some key questions, such as if their illness affects the way they want to communicate with you.

S – Signpost to another provider or resource who may be more appropriate if you are unable to help as this demonstrates you have engaged with their needs.

Matt Connell, Policy and Public Affairs Director of the Personal Finance Society, said: “Clients seeking financial advice are looking to improve their financial resilience, protect themselves, their property or their loved ones.

“By putting yourself in the mindset of the client, and following the Texas model, financial planning professionals are better able to empathise with their requirements and meet their needs.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine