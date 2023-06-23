PFS launches new Consumer Duty resource hub

The PFS has launched a new Consumer Duty resource hub for its members and others working across the financial planning profession.

The PFS has been actively guiding professional thinking around the introduction of the FCA’s new regulations and advising its members on their preparations for many months. The pre-eminent professional membership body in financial planning, with more than 40,000 members across the UK and internationally, has now brought all of its existing materials together into a new Consumer Duty resource hub.

The hub contains detailed guidance documents and expert commentary that PFS members and others across the profession can use to navigate the new rules. It also includes high-quality digital learning exclusively for members, to ensure that they are best placed for when the Duty comes into force for new and existing products or services that are open to sale or renewal on 31 July 2023. The PFS will continue to work closely with the FCA to deliver additional member support as we move through the regulator’s stated implementation phases.

Commenting on the announcement, interim CEO of the PFS, Don MacIntyre, said: “The PFS takes its mission to educate and support members to deliver services to the highest professional standards and to advocate for the public good extremely seriously. We’ve already developed a broad range of high-quality resources that members can use to develop their knowledge and understanding around Consumer Duty. Our continued efforts over coming months, working closely with the FCA, will ensure the public can be confident that PFS members will continue to be best placed to advise them on all financial planning matters in line with these new rules.”