PFS offers ways to overcome work-related stress

The Personal Finance Society is offering financial planners help to address their stress after six out of 10 identified heavy workloads as the greatest cause of work-related pressure.

A social media poll of Personal Finance Society members, conducted in March, revealed the second biggest cause of work-related stress for financial planners is regulation with one out of five citing red tape causing them headaches.

Roughly one in 10 of the 425 financial planners who responded to the survey felt client demands was the greatest cause of stress and 8 per cent said limited development opportunities in recent times was the main source of pressure.

Mark Hutchinson, membership director of the Personal Finance Society, said: “The pressures of the pandemic, regulation and the evolving client expectations has amplified stress among financial planners in recent years.

“Financial planners help their clients take control of their income, expenses and investments so that they can achieve their goals. As a result, while working in the financial planning profession is incredibly rewarding it can also be stressful.

“If you’re stressed, whether by your job or something more personal, the first step to feeling better is to identify the cause and the Personal Finance Society is committed to helping members do so and show them ways to take action to improve their wellbeing.

“Balancing everyday life together with the requirements of work and home can create pressures for all of us, which is why the Personal Finance Society partnered with Health Assured, the UK and Ireland’s largest award-winning employee assistance programme (EAP) provider, to bring our members a comprehensive and trusted wellbeing service.”

Throughout April, which is National Stress Awareness Month, the Personal Finance Society will encourage members to access, at no additional cost, the My Healthy Advantage smartphone app.

The App provides a library of wellbeing resources including videos, guides, and webinars on a range of topics to support your mental, physical and financial wellbeing.

The Personal Finance Society will also promote how through our partnership with Health Assured, all CII members can access a free 24/7, 365 days a year confidential helpline.

The helpline puts Personal Finance Society members in touch with qualified counsellors and advisers who will be able to support them with counselling support, legal guidance, bereavement support, medical information and much more.

To assist those feeling trapped in their current roles due to limited development opportunities, earlier this month the CII launched FutureMe, a career development platform that includes details of the latest career opportunities and career development advice direct from expert career coaches and hiring managers.

The CII is also updating and expanding our competency framework, called the Professional Map, to help financial planners identify the standards of professional competence they need at every stage of their career.

The Professional Map will include diagnostic tools for both individuals and employers to assess their own skills gaps and identify relevant solutions across qualifications, training, online learning and continuing professional development (CPD) to ensure professionals have the skills, knowledge and behaviour they need to raise public trust in the profession and help clients improve their financial resilience.