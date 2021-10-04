PFS Power to focus on educating advisers

The Personal Finance Society has added fresh faces and appointed a new Chair to the panel that shapes the professional body’s CPD content.

The PFS Power panel consists of experienced financial planners who help shape the Personal Finance Society’s Power CPD programme and assist with the creation of inspirational good practice videos, webinars, events, podcasts and articles for the profession.

Joining the panel this year are Chartered Financial Planners Gretchen Betts (pictured), managing director of Magenta Financial Planning, Carla Brown, managing director of Oakmere Wealth Management and Matthew Aitchison, managing director of Bedfordshire-based Clear Vision Financial Planning plus Neil Parker, CEO of Joslin Rhodes.

Benjamin Beck, founder of the financial adviser mentorship group FAM, which helps second careerists and new entrants get a foot in the door of the profession, has also joined the panel.

As well as the fresh faces joining the panel, Damien Rylett, CEO of Brunel Capital Partners, has stepped down as Chair with Chartered Financial Planner Alasdair Walker, managing director of Leicestershire-based Handford, Aitkenhead & Walker Ltd, stepping into the role.

Mr Walker said: “I’m looking forward to taking on the challenge of Chair at what is a critical time for the development of the financial planning profession.

“My focus as Chair will be squarely on education – we have a fantastic resource of five years’ worth of content aimed at inspiring, assisting and guiding practitioners – both current and aspiring.

“We now have the opportunity to forge this into a powerful syllabus, ideally supported by a renewed focus on financial planning in the Personal Finance Society’s syllabus.”

Mark Hutchinson, membership director of the Personal Finance Society, said: “A strong and vibrant financial planning profession has the power to transform lives for the better and is essential to build the financial resilience of this country.

“I would like to thank the financial planners who offer us their time, good practice insights and guidance to shape Power content that our members tell us inspires, enlightens and informs the top quality service they provide to their clients.”