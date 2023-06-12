Digest

Phoenix Group comment on the latest Government announcement to support over 25,000 long term ill and disabled people into work

by | Jun 12, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Phoenix Group have commented on the latest Government announcement to support over 25,000 long term ill and disabled people into work.

Patrick Thomson, Head of Research Analysis and Policy for Phoenix Insights, said: “We welcome the Government’s announcement to support people with health conditions and disabilities into sustainable work. The number of people out of work due to long-term illness is at record levels, and this is concerning given the significant mental and financial benefits they may be missing out on by not being able to remain in work.

“The issue is particularly acute among over 50s, where the average wealth of 50-64 year olds who are economically inactive due to ill health or disability is just 5% of those who have retired early by choice**. More needs to be done to help this group to remain in or return to employment, or they risk falling short of money in retirement. 

“Our research** found huge regional variations behind economic inactivity – 50-64 year olds in Yorkshire and the Humber are twice as likely to have left the workforce early due to sickness or disability compared to those in London and the South East (24% vs 12%).  Expanding this employment programme to more areas will enable local authorities to support those most in need .”

 
 

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Microsoft urges AI fear-mongering to stop – GoTo responds

Microsoft urges AI fear-mongering to stop – GoTo responds

Written by Jeremy Rafuse, Vice President & Head of Digital Workplace at GoTo The topic of AI is dominating the news agenda. With the exponential rise of AI engines, public figures are calling for officials to ‘regulate before it’s too late’ over growing AI anxiety...

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x