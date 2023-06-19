Phoenix Group launches “Let’s Start Talking” campaign, the latest phase of its brand building strategy

Phoenix Group, the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business, is launching a new brand building campaign to encourage people to start talking more about how they can make the most of having a much longer life than previous generations were able to enjoy.

The “Let’s Start Talking “campaign will be a high-profile, multi-media campaign that looks to celebrate how people are making the most of living longer. It will also highlight some of the gaps that may prevent people from enjoying their working lives or their retirement, in particular the well-known scale of under-saving for retirement in the UK.

Launching today (19 June), the “Let’s Start Talking” campaign will run for six weeks and is the first consumer facing campaign for the Phoenix Group brand. Phoenix’s brand growth strategy focuses on core external audiences and colleagues, with Phoenix Group being the single employer brand.

This latest campaign will be in two phases using a mix of media channels. The first phase will use an empty park bench as a metaphor to highlight that people don’t talk enough about how we live, work and retire, now that we are living longer, and aren’t having the conversations they could benefit from. Currently, 36 per cent of adults in the UK aren’t prepared for retirement, equating to 17 million people facing a potential financial crisis. This first phase will predominantly appear in national media, supported by radio, digital and social media activity.

The second phase will focus much more on social media and engagement, encouraging people to join the conversations on making the most of living longer. It will include digital content featuring people talking about their life experiences, for example, one of the videos features a dad who is working past his retirement age to invest in his child’s future, helping to save for a deposit for their first home.

Ben Rhodes, Brand Director, Phoenix Group, said: “This is our first consumer campaign for Phoenix Group brand and through “Let’s Start Talking” we’re looking to encourage a national conversation that we hope will help people make even more of their longer lives. Life doesn’t stand still and we often need to look at things differently. Having a conversation can really help to grow our thinking and address outdated views and assumptions.

“Our campaign also supports our customer brands who look after some 12 million customers and, in line with our social purpose, we are looking to help even more help people think about their futures and make even more of their longer lives.”

People can find out more and how to join in the conversation at thephoenixgroup.com/living-longer .

The “Let’s Start Talking” campaign follows on from “Let’s Get Ready”, a campaign which Phoenix Group launched in October 2022 to raise awareness of some of the new thinking that is needed if we want people to be able to enjoy their working life and the time they spend in retirement, with a focus on policy maker and influencing audiences.

Both campaigns have been built on the foundations of a new and modern visual identity introduced in 2022 to reflect Phoenix Group’s purpose – “helping people secure a life of possibilities – and the modern business it is today. Phoenix Group also uses a Masterbrand endorsement approach and brand architecture for its family of customer brands, which includes Standard Life and SunLife, using “part of Phoenix”. The strategy is designed to recognise the combined strength and influence of Phoenix Group, without diluting the significant strengths of its customer facing brands.