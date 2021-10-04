Phoenix Group set near term carbon targets for £250bn of investments and call on industry to take serious carbon action

Phoenix Group has announced their target to reduce carbon emission intensity for £250bn investment portfolio by at least 50% by 2030

Phoenix Group today announces they have set both 2025 and 2030 carbon intensity reduction targets for their investment portfolio. These interim targets are part of Phoenix Group’s pathway to achieving net zero carbon for investments by 2050 in line with their science-based targets commitments, and are a key element of their overall approach to Responsible Investment.

The new targets will reduce carbon emission intensity by at least 50% by 2030 and will apply to the £250bn of investments where Phoenix Group have control and influence. Phoenix Group estimate that once achieved, the impact of the 2030 target they are setting will deliver carbon reductions equivalent to the annual emissions of heating over 6 million homes, or a quarter of all homes in the UK.

Within the £250bn, some £160bn is invested in pension funds, spanning customers of Standard Life, Phoenix Life and Reassure, who are all part of Phoenix Group. Phoenix Group’s insight shows that responsible investment and climate change are important considerations for many customers, and they are working with their investment partners to help their customers invest in a responsible way, while managing risk and achieving good investment outcomes when they come to retire. Phoenix Group have around 13 million customers, many of whom are pension savers.

At the same time Phoenix Group announce a partnership with Make My Money Matter and pledge their support to their campaign to build a better future. Phoenix Group are committed to building a green and sustainable future, and to using their position as a large asset owner to integrate sustainability into every aspect of the investment ecosystem. Like the Make My Money Matter campaign, Phoenix Group recognise that we all have a role to play and that true collaboration is at the heart of the journey to net zero.

On 19 October 2021, Phoenix Group will therefore be hosting a public, virtual event to drive forward the investment debate and the positive action needed to tackle climate change. Richard Curtis, filmmaker and Co-Founder of Make My Money Matter, will be joining Phoenix’s Group Chief Executive Andy Briggs to discuss the power of pensions and how to accelerate the action needed to make net zero investment portfolios a reality. The event will also convene a panel discussion with some of Phoenix Group’s asset management partners (abrdn, BlackRock and Invesco) to explore the practicalities of decarbonising investment portfolios, and a discussion with the Net Zero Asset Owners Alliance, the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financial (PCAF), Climate Action 100+ and Make My Money Matter on how to collaborate to move towards a net zero financial ecosystem.

Andy Briggs, Group CEO of Phoenix Group, commented:

“At Phoenix Group we have set an ambition to lead the way on Responsible Investment and to drive forward action to support the transition to a zero carbon economy. Setting interim near term targets is an important milestone on our journey to our investments becoming net zero by 2050 or earlier, to which I am personally committed. Within this, some £160bn of assets invested for our pension customers are going on that journey with us.

“Investing responsibly is also about encouraging good corporate governance practices and positively contributing to environmental and wider societal issues, while managing risk and ensuring good outcomes for customers. We have been working with government and our industry to influence legislation that will enable our entire industry to invest more in sustainable assets.

“With just 20% of the world’s largest public companies having committed to net zero targets, and only a quarter of these pledges passing basic robustness tests, we are encouraging others to take action and set near term targets in line with the climate science too. We will be working with partners in the financial ecosystem and the many companies we invest in to encourage wider uptake of robust net zero aligned pledges and plans.”

“We will continue to drive forward action and by partnering with Make My Money Matter, we hope to inform the debate, harness the power of pensions, and support the case for further change as we approach COP26.”

Andrew Griffith, UK Net Zero Business COP Champion, said:

“We are putting businesses at the heart of our net zero ambitions, so it is fantastic to see companies like Phoenix Group showing leadership by setting clear targets for reducing their carbon emissions.

“With the UN COP26 summit in Glasgow less than a month away, I hope this type of bold action will encourage other businesses to work with government and make similar commitments as we build back greener.”