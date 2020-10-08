Pictet Asset Management has expanded its Total Return fund range with the launch of the Pictet TR-Atlas Titan fund, a long/short global equity fund. The fund is a higher risk, higher return objective adaptation of the successful Pictet TR-Atlas fund.

Pictet TR-Atlas Titan is a directional global equity long/short fund that aims to take advantage of mispriced stocks in developed and emerging markets by combining detailed top-down analysis with intensive bottom-up fundamental stock-picking. Pictet TR-Atlas Titan selects liquid companies identified through bottom-up fundamental research. The team adjusts portfolio exposure across regions and sectors using detailed, top-down macro analysis, including business cycle indicators and liquidity conditions. The fund’s objective is to achieve long-term capital growth with a aim of capital preservation in down markets.

According to Pictet Asset Management, this fund should appeal to investors who are willing to accept a higher level of risk in order to achieve higher returns. Pictet TR-Atlas Titan aims to deliver mid to high single-digit returns (net of fees) with mid-single-digit volatility.

Pictet TR-Atlas Titan is managed out of Geneva by a team of four under Matthieu Fleck. The other three members are Adrien de Susanne d’Epinay, Yassine Fki and Philip Wilson. The team have strong research backgrounds and will draw on the strength of Pictet Asset Management’s global investment resources.

Launched on 1st October, the fund is UCITS IV compliant, with daily liquidity.

Team head, Matthieu Fleck, said, “Global equity markets continue to be volatile, driven by increasingly short business cycles, ongoing uncertainty and distortions from unprecedented levels of central bank and government intervention. This underlines the case for our long/short approach, which takes account of the top-down environment to drive our portfolio positioning and identifies where we are best rewarded to take risk, combined with rigorous bottom-up stock analysis to assess the relationship between price and fundamentals.”

The fund is currently registered for sale in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finand, France, Germany, Great Britain, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Singapore, Spain and Sweden.

The fund is the latest edition to Pictet Asset Management’s Total Return fund range, which now has a combined AUM of USD 10.6 billion as at 31st August 2020. It joins the equity long/short directional funds, Corto (European equities), Mandarin (Greater China equities), Atlas (global equities) as well as the distressed and special situations (event driven Fixed Income) and Sirius (EMD long/short Fixed Income).

Also in the range are the market neutral funds, Agora (European equity) and Diversified Alpha (multi-strategy) Aquila (Global Equity Market Neutral).