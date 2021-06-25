X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

PIMFA backs call for FCA culture change

Rebecca TomesbyRebecca Tomes
June 25, 2021
in News
Share this story
Share this story

PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the investment and financial advice industry, welcomes the Treasury Select Committee report calling for a change in culture at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA).

 

Tim Fassam, Director of Government Relations and Policy at PIMFA, comments:

“Today’s Treasury Select Committee report calling for a change in culture at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is welcome and echoes many of the recommendations PIMFA has previously made, particularly through our Future of Supervision and Future of Regulation policy papers.

“Our industry called on the FCA to act over London Capital & Finance repeatedly. A more agile, engaged and decisive regulator could have prevented the losses suffered by thousands of consumers as a result of what happened with LCF and it is encouraging that the current senior leadership of the FCA recognises. But as the Treasury Select Committee says in its report, the FCA must set milestones for change to be achieved.

“We also agree with the Treasury Select Committee that it is disappointing measures to address fraud via online advertising have not been included in the draft Online Safety Bill, something which PIMFA has campaigned for, and will continue to campaign for. As the Treasury Select Committee, rightly in our view, states this is a missed opportunity to prevent another LCF-type event in the future.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine