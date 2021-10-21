X

Congratulations to the winners of inaugural PIMFA Diversity & Inclusion Awards

Peter Wilson
October 21, 2021
News
PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the investment and financial advice industry, is delighted to announce the winners of its inaugural industry Diversity & Inclusion Awards (see below).

Launched earlier in May, PIMFA’s industry awards received close to 100 entries and come at a time when the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) has made it clear that diversity and inclusion within financial services is a key area of focus which could become a regulatory matter in the future.

The Awards were sponsored by Royal London, Fidelity International, Worksmart, Morningstar, Raymond James Investment Services, Interactive Investor, Mapped Marketing, Sesame Bankhall Group, Howden Insurance Brokers, IFA Magazine and Citywire and held at Fidelity International’s central London headquarters. The event was streamed live online and showcased the best Diversity and Inclusion initiatives from around the UK’s financial services industry.

DNI2.jpgThe winners were chosen by a group of industry peers, alongside experts in diversity and inclusion from charities that PIMFA partner with. The judges included Richard Wilson, Chief Executive of Interactive Investor; Peter Moores, Chief Executive of Raymond James Investment Services; Andrew Croft, Chief Executive of St. James’s Place Wealth Management; Jennifer Mathias, Chief Finance Officer at Rathbones; Theresa Heaton, Head of Change at Brown Shipley; Matt Cameron, Global Managing Director at LGBT Great and Bev Shah, Chief Executive & Founder at City Hive and others.

The judges praised the overall quality of the entries to this year’s awards which they said demonstrated how committed firms are to improving diversity and inclusion in the sector.

