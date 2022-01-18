X

PIMFA supporting the needs of women in finance with Authentic Leadership programme

Rebecca Tomes
January 18, 2022
in News
PIMFA
Last week, Caroline Holt, course leader of The PIMFA Authentic Leadership programme, ran an interesting and in-depth webinar, titled: “How Women in Wealth and Financial Advice can do Success Differently in 2022”.

In this engaging and interactive discussion, Caroline explored how:

  • Women in Wealth and Financial advice can ‘do success’ differently in 2022
  • Women in senior roles can stop being busy, slow down and get better results
  • Women can minimise stress, manage emotions and live a more joyful life.
  • PIMFA member firms can begin to address burnout in female employees

Today, Caroline held a follow-up webinar, to discuss the upcoming PIMFA course – Authentic Leadership: How to Thrive as a Female Leader in Wealth and Finance – a useful online training resource designed explicitly to help women working in the wealth management, financial advice sector.

About the programme

The course is a six-month online programme created for women executives in wealth management, financial advice and private banking who want to progress their careers and build a life of purpose, while balancing personal priorities.

Programme participants will benefit from skills that assist with:

  • Creating a clear purpose and being able to find the difference you want to make in both your career and life
  • Supporting you to develop your unique leadership qualities and an approach that will unlock potential for both yourself and others
  • Overcoming fears of inadequacy and self-doubt such as the Impostor Syndrome so you are released to achieve your life and career goals
  • Current career challenges giving you immediate problem-solving skills to deal with these
  • Acquisition of new skills and strategies to better communicate, influence, and engage with stakeholders
  • Upskilling to build supportive and mutually beneficial partnerships within the professional network which support your goals.

 

