PIMFA supporting the needs of women in finance with Authentic Leadership programme

Last week, Caroline Holt, course leader of The PIMFA Authentic Leadership programme, ran an interesting and in-depth webinar, titled: “How Women in Wealth and Financial Advice can do Success Differently in 2022”.

In this engaging and interactive discussion, Caroline explored how:

Women in Wealth and Financial advice can ‘do success’ differently in 2022

Women in senior roles can stop being busy, slow down and get better results

Women can minimise stress, manage emotions and live a more joyful life.

PIMFA member firms can begin to address burnout in female employees

Today, Caroline held a follow-up webinar, to discuss the upcoming PIMFA course – Authentic Leadership: How to Thrive as a Female Leader in Wealth and Finance – a useful online training resource designed explicitly to help women working in the wealth management, financial advice sector.

About the programme

The course is a six-month online programme created for women executives in wealth management, financial advice and private banking who want to progress their careers and build a life of purpose, while balancing personal priorities.

Programme participants will benefit from skills that assist with: