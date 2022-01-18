PIMFA supporting the needs of women in finance with Authentic Leadership programme

Last week, Caroline Holt, course leader of The PIMFA Authentic Leadership programme, ran an interesting and in-depth webinar, titled: “How Women in Wealth and Financial Advice can do Success Differently in 2022”.
In this engaging and interactive discussion, Caroline explored how:
- Women in Wealth and Financial advice can ‘do success’ differently in 2022
- Women in senior roles can stop being busy, slow down and get better results
- Women can minimise stress, manage emotions and live a more joyful life.
- PIMFA member firms can begin to address burnout in female employees
Today, Caroline held a follow-up webinar, to discuss the upcoming PIMFA course – Authentic Leadership: How to Thrive as a Female Leader in Wealth and Finance – a useful online training resource designed explicitly to help women working in the wealth management, financial advice sector.
About the programme
The course is a six-month online programme created for women executives in wealth management, financial advice and private banking who want to progress their careers and build a life of purpose, while balancing personal priorities.
Programme participants will benefit from skills that assist with:
- Creating a clear purpose and being able to find the difference you want to make in both your career and life
- Supporting you to develop your unique leadership qualities and an approach that will unlock potential for both yourself and others
- Overcoming fears of inadequacy and self-doubt such as the Impostor Syndrome so you are released to achieve your life and career goals
- Current career challenges giving you immediate problem-solving skills to deal with these
- Acquisition of new skills and strategies to better communicate, influence, and engage with stakeholders
- Upskilling to build supportive and mutually beneficial partnerships within the professional network which support your goals.