PIMFA welcomes Courtney Havers’ Ray Tuffield to its Board

PIMFA, the trade association for wealth management, investment services and the investment and financial advice industry, has welcomed Courtney Havers managing partner, Ray Tuffield to its Board.

Ray brings almost 50 years’ experience of financial services to the PIMFA Board. He began his career as a personal tax accountant with London firm Norris Gilbert Stern & Co in 1973.

He then became directly involved in the provision of financial advice in 1978, working initially for Hambro Life, before founding Courtney Havers LLP – a firm of independent financial advisers and financial planners based in Kent in 1990. Between 1990 and 1997 Ray was also a director of the Alexander Beard Network.

Liz Field, Chief Executive of PIMFA, commented: “I’m delighted to welcome Ray as PIMFA’s newest Board member. I expect him to be a strong advocate for Independent Financial Advisers and their clients and look forward to working with him over the coming months and years.

“There are a number of challenges facing advisers, from the costs of running a business including the unpredictability of the Financial Services Compensation Scheme, to the implementation of the Consumer Duty; from the need to service clients in volatile times to recruitment and retention of talent into their businesses. I’m sure Ray’s insights on these issues and many others will prove extremely valuable.”

Ray Tuffield, managing partner at Courtney Havers, commented: “PIMFA’s role is vital in providing a voice for the industry and advocating for its members and clients. In this ever changing and uncertain world, the role of a local adviser in supporting their clients’ financial needs is more important than ever. I look forward to working with Liz and the rest of the Board to help build an industry that can serve an ever-greater number of clients build a prosperous and financially resilient future.”