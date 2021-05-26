X

X

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin
Twitter
Facebook-f

@PIMFA_ voices disappointment at fee approach for Appointed Representatives

Sue WhitbreadbySue Whitbread
May 26, 2021
in News
Share this story
ThinCats
Share this story

PIMFA, the trade association for the wealth management, investment services and financial advice industry, has voiced its disappointment at recent proposals put forward in the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) fees and levies consultation for Appointed Representatives (AR).

It is of some concern that the FCA has introduced a flat fee for firms without justification or evidence of the issues that it is seeking to address. PIMFA is also concerned that this has been subject to an extremely brief consultation period, which has been presented as a fait accompli to firms.

It is the view of PIMFA that the proposals put forward in this consultation directly penalise firms which are, in theory, best placed to have effective supervisory models of their Appointed Representatives.

Larger firms who have an extensive network of ARs tend to have invested a significant amount of money in their systems and controls and are, by virtue of their size and scale, subject to enhanced supervisory oversight. To this end, the fixed fee approach taken by the FCA is flawed.

Simon Harrington, Senior Policy Adviser at PIMFA commented: “It is extremely disappointing that the FCA has taken these steps to ask firms to contribute an additional £10m to the regulatory pool without articulating exactly what that money is for. More broadly, the decision to, in effect, presuppose the outcome of the work programme – the specifics of which remain undefined – is something of a departure from previous market studies that the Regulator has conducted.

“If the FCA believes that ARs drive significant consumer harm, it would be good to see how and the ways in which additional funding – predominantly from large, well supervised firms with huge investment in their own controls and systems – will go about addressing this.”

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin
    Twitter
    Facebook-f

    © 2021 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    IFA Magazine

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine