PIMFA’s Financial Crime Conference to be first in-person conference since Covid pandemic

PIMFA the trade association for the wealth management, investment services and financial advice sector is delighted to announce the return of its first in-person conference since the start of the Covid pandemic two years ago.

The PIMFA Financial Crime 2022 in partnerships with Shoosmiths and Kroll, will give attendees access to industry leading debates from professionals across regulation and law enforcement in the financial crime space including keynote speaker Clive Gordon, Head of Financial Crime Specialist Supervision Department at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), former Government minister Matt Warman MP, Martin Cox, Head of Engagement, Communications and Risk Management at the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Aimee Langley, Head of Compliance at the Office of Financial Sanctions Implementation (OFSI) among a host of other speakers.

As the financial crime landscape evolves with new techniques and technologies, the growing threat to firms and their clients is undeniable. In response, regulators are pushing back by implementing stricter controls.

The Financial Crime Conference also comes as the Online Safety Bill begins to make its passage through parliament having been significantly strengthened to combat online fraud as a result of lobbying efforts by PIMFA and other stakeholders.

Numbers on the day will be limited to 100 delegates for the first event which is being held in Central London, but the event highlights will also be available on-demand online the following day. Those wishing to attend can book their ticket here: https://www.pimfa.co.uk/event/pimfa-financial-crime-conference-2022/.

Liz Field Chief Executive of PIMFA, commented: “I look forward to welcoming so many experts in the financial crime space to our first in person conference in two years. We know that financial crime is being ever more sophisticated and even the most financially aware of us can now be caught out as a result. Protecting clients from fraudsters as well as protecting our own firms is a full-time job in today’s ever more connected world.

“There is no shortage of criminals willing to exploit weaknesses in systems and processes and defraud consumers of millions – in some cases of their entire life savings. The effect of such crimes isn’t just financial, it can destroy the mental wellbeing of victims.

“As an industry that takes its responsibility very seriously to try to protect consumers from such criminals wherever we can, I look forward to hearing about the latest developments in this space and what we can do to protect our firms and our clients.”