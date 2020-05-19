PIMFA, the trade association for the wealth management and financial advice industry, is delighted to announce the addition of Economic Secretary to HM Treasury John Glen and Megan Butler, Director of Supervision at the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as keynote speakers to its inaugural Virtual Fest on 3 and 4 June.

Their addition to the Virtual Fest adds to an already impressive line-up of speakers, which includes former Bank of England governor, Mark Carney and former Secretary of State, the Rt. Hon. Baroness Morgan of Cotes.

On the day, John Glen will outline the Government’s vision for financial services beyond the current COVID-19 crisis. Mr. Glen has been the Conservative MP for Salisbury since the 2010 General Election and served in both the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport and the Treasury. He was appointed Economic Secretary to the Treasury and City Minister on 9 January 2018. He previously worked for Eric Pickles and Sajid Javid as a Parliamentary Private Secretary.

In her keynote address, Megan Butler will outline the FCA’s response to COVID-19 and expectations for firms for the rest of 2020. Ms. Butler joined the FCA in September 2015 as Executive Director responsible for the Supervision of Wholesale Banking, Investment Management, Life Insurance and Financial Advice. She is also responsible for Specialist Supervision including Prudential, Financial Crime and Client Assets.

She was previously Executive Director of International Banks Directorate at the Prudential Regulation Authority (PRA). She joined the Bank of England in April 2013 as Executive Director of International Banks Directorate after moving from the Financial Services Authority (FSA).

PIMFA’s Virtual Fest will provide 10 CPD hours and so help those self-isolating to continue their professional development. The event will be held entirely online, with the opportunity for delegates to interact and ask questions live on the day. Registration is now open and further details are available on the PIMFA website: https://www.pimfa.co.uk/event/virtual-fest/ or via [email protected].

Liz Field, Chief Executive of PIMFA, commented: “We are delighted that both John Glen and Megan Butler will be joining us as keynote speakers for Virtual Fest alongside a number of other leading industry figures.

“We face unprecedented challenges as we deal with the pandemic, and the guidance they can offer on the approach of the Government and FCA to these challenges, as well as what the future will look like in the context of our relationship with the Europe Union, will I am sure be welcomed by wealth manages and financial advisers alike.

“Such valuable insights will ensure that our industry emerges stronger and more resilient than ever, benefitting consumers and the wider economy as a whole.”

John Glen, Economic Secretary to the Treasury, commented: “We’ve put in place an unprecedented package of support to protect individuals, businesses and the economy through this difficult time. We are also doing everything we can to help grow the economy as we emerge from the current restrictions, and our financial services industry will play a key role in future economic prosperity as part of a global, outward looking Britain.

“The role of PIMFA’s members is important to supporting this and I look forward to sharing what the Government is doing for savers and investors now and over the coming months.”

Megan Butler, FCA Director of Supervision, Investment, Wholesale and Specialist, commented: “The coming year will continue to present firms, consumers and the industry at large with enormous challenges. We are responding quickly to the financial implications of coronavirus to ensure clients are protected and markets continue to function well.

“It is through constant dialogue with firms and organisations such as PIMFA that we can ensure they are prepared to meet the challenges coronavirus poses to clients and colleagues. I look forward to expanding on the work we are conducting and our expectations of firms at Virtual Fest at the start of June.”