Platinum Brands & Shaftesbury Partnership launch Platinum Life with support from PIMFA

Platinum Brands, a new social venture focused on serving the needs of those aged 50 and over with innovative products and services, together with The Shaftesbury Partnership, the trailblazing social enterprise, whose members are responsible for leading social enterprises such as Teach First, The Trussell Trust and National Citizen Service, have today unveiled Platinum Life, supported by PIMFA, the trade association for the wealth management, investment services and the personal investment management and financial advice industry.

The platform has been designed to help the UK’s 50s and over transition into retirement and make the many decisions and choices – not just financial ones, but those related to lifestyle as well – that will enable them to enjoy the retirement they truly desire.

Platinum Life has been designed and created specifically for Financial Advisers, Wealth Managers, and their clients to refer to during consultations.



The platform will build upon The Shaftesbury Partnership’s Retirement Transition workshop initiative, which encourages the affluent to give back in retirement to those less fortunate, through endeavours such as volunteering and philanthropy.

Envisaged as a strategic lifestyle planning and brainstorming tool, covering many important subjects and discussion points that are highly relevant to those approaching retirement, Platinum Life will help the over 50s plan for retirement and enjoy life to the full after they have left the world of work.

The Platinum Life team has carefully selected the contents of the guide ensuring it includes highly relevant and useful information.

The platform will highlight the range of support those approaching retirement – and those already retired – can receive from financial advisers and wealth managers, as well as other support and advice that might be available. The topics covered in the first edition of Platinum Life include the transfer of intergenerational wealth, volunteering, and philanthropy, what financial well-being means and how to avoid becoming a victim of financial crime.

Platinum Life includes information curated from sources that will enable people to live their Platinum Life by balancing their finances with lifestyle advice from “platinum” best-of-breed products and services.

As well as featuring articles from The Shaftesbury Partnership and PIMFA, the first issue includes contributions from: Michael Murphy of The Telegraph and Lord Wei, Co-Founder of The Shaftesbury Partnership and Teach First, serving as a Government Adviser to the Cameron Government and the first British-born person of Chinese origin to become a member of the House of Lords.

Other contributors include Patrick Shine, Partner at The Shaftesbury Partnership and Founding Chair of The Challenge Network, the leading provider of the government’s National Citizen Service programme and Alistair Rowland, Chairman of the Association of British Travel Agents (ABTA) & Chief Executive of Blue Bay Travel.

The platform also explores a number of highly relevant retirement ideas through features such as ‘Platinum Renaissance – 365 Retirement Activities’, ‘The Do’s and Don’ts of Retirement Spending,’ ‘Relocation & Travel,’ ‘Work After Retirement’ and ‘Coping with The Pace of Tech’.

Lord Wei, Founder of The Shaftesbury Partnership, commented: “This is an important project. Now more than ever we need to empower those whose best years are still to come, enabling them to enjoy lives lived to the full, and to give back to their communities and to the world.”

Liz Field, Chief Executive of PIMFA, commented: “PIMFA are delighted to be supporting Platinum Life which aims to encourage financial wellbeing, fuller use of financial advice and wealth management, and to provide private pensioners with thought leadership and guidance to keep them as financially aware, fit, healthy, and active as possible.”