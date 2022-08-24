With the Great Wealth Transfer coming our way in the not-so-distant future, Ruth Handcock, CEO of Octopus Investments says advice firms need to think about future-proofing their business by engaging with the next generation sooner rather than later!

Ruth is passionate about championing for the future of financial advice and in this not to be missed episode, she tells Sue and Bex why advisers need to be capitalising on the opportunity to advise the younger generation – and how they can do more to retain assets under advice.

Ruth also unpicks Octopus’ new research, which found that women disproportionately said they wouldn’t use the same adviser as their family. As a result, Ruth says that more needs to be done to capture female wealth – and argues that having a more diverse pool of advisers is the key to achieving this.

We found this conversation is to be a really interesting one – and so relevant to our loyal adviser audience! So tune in below now:

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcast