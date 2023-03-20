Podcast #33: How well do you know your EIS from your VCT? Octopus’ Jess Franks gives the lowdown for advisers 

It’s becoming essential for all advisers to make sure that they have the full set of tax-efficient tools at their disposal as part of the financial planning process.

EIS and VCT schemes are right up there but how do you work out which to use for your clients – and when? What are the differences between them? Are there particular planning angles which they are suited towards?

In the latest podcast conversation, Sue and Brandon chat to Jessica Franks, Head of Investment Products at Octopus Investments – who certainly has a knack of demystifying these highly tax-efficient investments given her knowledge and experience in the sector.

So, whether you’d class yourself as an tax-efficient investment expert or not, this conversation has some really practical ideas that advisers can take away and use.

Check out the podcast HERE…

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcast