Podcast #36 – Why diversification and risk management really matter in multi-asset investing: With Brooks Macdonald’s David Appleton 

It’s an investment theme for today’s IFA Talk Podcast, as Sue and Brandon welcomed David Appleton as this week’s guest.

David is Senior Investment Director at the asset manager, Brooks Macdonald. As you’ll hear in this conversation, he is an open and easy communicator about all things investment – as we focus on multi-asset investing and take a look into the Cornelian Risk-Managed Passive fund range too.

Today’s tricky market and economic conditions are throwing up both threats and opportunities for multi-asset investing just now.

Whether it’s related to concerns about inflation, bank stresses and the fall out for sections of the bond market, or the prospect of recession, this is a conversation which might help shape your due diligence decisions when it comes to selecting appropriate multi-asset solutions for your clients.

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts

About David Appleton, Senior Investment Director, Brooks Macdonald

David joined Brooks Macdonald in 2020 and is jointly responsible for managing the risk managed multi-asset fund solutions.

Prior to this, David worked at Cornelian Asset Managers, before its acquisition by Brooks Macdonald, where he joined the investment team in 2013 and helped to develop the firm’s risk managed multi-asset fund proposition to financial advisors. He also worked for 10 years at Alder Investment Management, a London-based family office, and has 17 years’ experience in financial services.

David studied Economics at the University of Edinburgh before obtaining an MSc in International Banking & Finance from Heriot Watt University. He is a Chartered Fellow of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI).