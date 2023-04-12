Podcast #37 – Does protection get the level of attention that it requires?

At Magazine, we know all too well that financial advisers deliver an incredibly valuable service for clients – but one thing that often intrigues us is whether protection gets the same level of attention as a client’s investments or pensions.

So today, we’re exploring just that – the need for advisers to full consider clients’ protection needs. Joining Sue and Brandon on this week’s IFA Talk Podcast is Ken Maxwell, director at John Lamb Hill Oldridge – a leading adviser in the specialist protection advice space.

During the conversation Ken Maxwell covered an array of different topics related to protection including whether the issue was as close to advisers minds as it needs to be and whether or not there is enough focus on protecting future income for clients.

A really interesting discussion was rounded off with Ken’s thoughts on whether a large percentage of advice firms across the UK are either under insured or not insured at all.

Listen to the full conversation here…

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts