Podcast #38 – Why retirement income advice needs a serious rethink – With 7IM’s Verona Kenny

Recent research by 7IM has highlighted some of the underlying problems which advisers and providers must tackle if we are to provide the kind of retirement solutions that people really need.

In this week’s IFA Talk Podcast Sue and Brandon are talking to Verona Kenny, Managing Director, Intermediary, at 7IM – someone who will be well known to many IFA Magazine readers.

Their conversation is focused on the detail of the research as well as whether regulatory developments such as Consumer Duty might make a difference – especially when it comes to the gender divide in retirement planning. As Verona candidly says, “Continuing to fail advisers and their clients by not innovating in this area is simply not an option.”

Find out why and check out the conversation below…

About Verona Kenny

Verona’s track record spans more than two decades, three continents, major organisations such as Legal & General, American Express and BT Financial, and the complexities of wraps, platforms, as well as associated products and tools. She has settled in the UK due to its variable climate and ever changing financial services landscape.



Verona joined 7IM from the UK’s largest platform, Cofunds. As Managing Director of Intermediary she leads sales, relationship management and service for the 7IM platform. Since platforms are how people invest, Verona is passionate about getting people excited about investing, or if not excited, at least doing it.