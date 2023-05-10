Podcast #40: Growing an advice and fund management business – with One Four Nine’s Matthew Bugden

It’s rare to see a new entrant to the financial advice profession establishing themselves as a key brand in a short space of time.

But that’s just what’s happened at One Four Nine Group. Matthew Bugden is the Chief Executive Officer of One Four Nine, the organisation he founded back in 2021 with a view to it becoming one of the UK’s leading financial advice and fund management groups. Since then, Matthew and his team have certainly got off to an impressive start.

On this week’s IFA Talk podcast, Sue and Brandon talk to Matthew about how the business is growing, in particular looking at acquisitions. They discuss not only how the Group has grown so far or how the team identifies firms of interest but also some of the more common mistakes Matthew sees acquirers making – as well as how to avoid them.

Check out the conversation below…

About Matthew Bugden

Matthew is the Chief Executive Officer of One Four Nine. He leads One Four Nine in its pursuit to become one of the UK’s leading financial advice and fund management groups.

Matthew has overall responsibility for all aspects of the Group including the operation and performance of delivery of professional advice nationwide through its nationwide One Four Nine Wealth Locations. Matthew is passionate about the collaborative and supportive relationship that exists between the entire One Four Nine executive team and each and every colleague within the One Four Nine locations. His door is always open.