Podcast #41: The state of the UK and Global economy – with Brooks Macdonald’s Dr. Niall O’Connor

The focus of this week’s IFA Talk Podcast is something that continues to pose a problem to advisers and their clients.

The UK and global economy has been subject to turbulence for what seems like forever and as there are seemingly few signs of things getting easier, we wanted to help shed some light on the situation and we found the perfect man to do so.

Joining IFA Magazine editor, Sue Whitbread on the podcast this week is Dr. Niall O’Connor, Fund Manager at Brooks Macdonald. Throughout our conversation, Niall discussed the dreaded ‘R’ word – recession, stagflation and the attractiveness of investment trusts as an asset class.

We were really excited to have Niall on the podcast and we hope you enjoy the conversation as much as we did.

Listen to the full podcast below…

Click here to listen on Spotify

Click here to listen on Apple Podcasts