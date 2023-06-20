Podcast #45: Consumer Duty and Vulnerable Clients – Are you ready? With Comentis’ Jonathan Barrett

Consumer Duty is coming at us fast, and along with it, new rules on vulnerable clients for advisers to contend with. It’s a hot topic and the subject of today’s IFA Talk Conversation.

Sue and Brandon’s guest this week is Jonathan Barrett, CEO and Co-Founder of Comentis, an organisation he helped set up a few years ago to use innovation and technology to help identify and protect the vulnerable and those at risk.

They discuss the key changes that Consumer Duty will bring for the ways advisers work with vulnerable clients. The conversation will also distinguish between vulnerabilities and vulnerable circumstances – something which will be very important for advisers to understand and have processes in place to identify following the integration of the Rules from 31st July onwards.

About Jonathan Barrett

Jonathan is CEO and Co-Founder of Comentis. He has over 22 years experience in bringing new digital solutions to the financial services market and has worked at both large multinational corporates as well as small high growth fintech businesses. He has authored papers on the value of financial advice as well as a white paper on the use of technology and digital channels amongst the post retirement generation.

He has also been a speaker and panel attendee at a number of conferences on the use of technology and Artificial Intelligence to help engage consumers in improving their financial wellbeing.