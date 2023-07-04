Podcast #47: Delivering smarter professional financial advice: with Defaqto’s CEO, John Milliken

Working smarter and not just harder is increasingly important for advisers. Defaqto is an organisation with which advisers will be familiar, with 30% of IFAs already using its financial planning software, Engage.

However, with big plans to empower advisers’ propositions still further, through more effective business development tools and clever client proposition models – such as the recent addition of a new cash-flow modelling tool within Engage, we wanted to find out more.

In this week’s IFA Talk, Sue and Brandon are talking to Defaqto’s CEO, John Milliken, to find out more about those plans – especially given the new Consumer Duty.

As John makes it clear, he firmly believes that advisers will require greater resources and intelligence at their fingertips if they are to deliver timely recommendations and smarter advice to clients. It’s an interesting conversation which focuses on how and why John and the team at Defaqto are working to make advisers’ lives just a little bit easier for now and for the future.

Check out the conversation below…

