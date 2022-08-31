This week, IFA Talk is looking at the murky world of cyber security as we welcome a cyber security specialist to the podcast.

Financial advice and investment businesses can be a target for hackers but how well prepared are you, your team and your business to withstand with such an attack? Do you know what to watch out for?

Talking to Editor Sue Whitbread, is Nicola Hartland, Senior Vice President at Falanx Cyber, about why she believes that it’s so important for financial companies to put cyber threats higher up the list of priorities when conducting due diligence.

This is definitely one to watch – and Nicola has some excellent tips for practical things you can do NOW to put prevention at the top of your list.

