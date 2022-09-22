In the latest episode of IFA Talk, Sue and Bex had the pleasure of speaking with Nicola Crosbie, Principal at Moran Wealth Management, about a subject that is very close to their hearts — women in finance.
Nicola is a powerful female voice in the industry and was even awarded the prestigious title of SJP’s Chartered Financial Planner of the year for 2021.
In addition, Nicola is a strong advocate of encouraging more women into taking up a rewarding career within the financial advice and planning profession.
In this engaging episode, Nicola highlights a number of important issues that women in the financial advice industry face — for example, the existence of gender roles (and how they affect the profession), and the urgent need for more female networks, mentors and role models.
Nicola also discusses the professional barriers she has overcome during her career in financial advice and shares her thoughts on how the industry can address these invisible barriers that are currently holding women back.
