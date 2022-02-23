Podcast: The Entrepreneurial Perspective to EIS, why has Haatch broken into Follow-on funding, and what is the appeal for advisers?

Fred Soneya, Co-Founder of The Haatch Group discusses the team’s entrepreneurial experience and the exciting new Follow-On EIS Fund.

As tax year-end beckons, advisers’ attention naturally turns to tax efficient schemes like EIS. In this discussion, we talk to Fred Soneya about how and why Haatch has started a Follow-On EIS Fund.

We also talk about Follow-On funding in terms of risk to the investor and the unique proposition the Haatch team offers in regards to the team’s entrepreneurial background.