Podcast: The Entrepreneurial Perspective to EIS, why has Haatch broken into Follow-on funding, and what is the appeal for advisers?

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
February 23, 2022
in EIS, GBI, News, Podcasts, Sponsored
Fred Soneya, Co-Founder of The Haatch Group discusses the team’s entrepreneurial experience and the exciting new Follow-On EIS Fund.

As tax year-end beckons, advisers’ attention naturally turns to tax efficient schemes like EIS. In this discussion, we talk to Fred Soneya about how and why Haatch has started a Follow-On EIS Fund.

We also talk about Follow-On funding in terms of risk to the investor and the unique proposition the Haatch team offers in regards to the team’s entrepreneurial background.

