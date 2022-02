Alistair Marsden, Director of NOVA Growth Capital discusses the groups approach to investing in Start-Ups through SEIS.

Alistair also discussed SEIS in terms of risk to the investor, and pointed to research carried out by Hardman & Co which indicates SEIS may well be suited to an investor with a low to moderate risk appetite. If you would like to read that research for yourself, please follow the link here.

And if you would like to listen on Apple, please see the link below.