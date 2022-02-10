X

X

About

Advertise

Wealth DFM

Mortgage & Property

New Insurance Professional

Family Office Bulletin

Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

About

Advertise

Contact

Wealth DFM

Mortgage Property

Insurance Professional

Family Office

Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f
Untitled-1
Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

Podcast: True ESG, how Regenerate are innovating how we eat and why investors should be watching

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
February 10, 2022
in EIS, ESG News, GBI, News, Podcasts
Share this story
Share this story

Our latest podcast is now on Apple!

Find out more about the Agri-tech revolution in this insightful podcast with Fuel Ventures founder Paul Rous.

Paul’s new EIS fund, Regenerate Ventures, is focussed on innovating Agriculture from field to fork.

 

If you would like to listen on Spotify or Podbean see below.

 

 

This Week’s Most Read

More Articles

About Us

​IFA Magazine – for today’s discerning financial and investment professional.

Published ten times a year, IFA Magazine has been winning a keen and enthusiastic following among Britain’s premier financial advisers, planners and paraplanners.

Newsletter

    Follow Us

    Linkedin Twitter Facebook-f

    © 2022 All rights reserved​ to IFA Magazine | Website by: Nivo Digital | Terms and Conditions

    Keep updated on the most important financial events 

    Make sure you are an informed

    wealth professional..

    Adblock Blocker

    We have detected that you are using

    adblocking plugin in your browser. 

    IFA Magazine