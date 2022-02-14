X

Podcast: What does M&G do to fight modern slavery?

Peter WilsonbyPeter Wilson
February 14, 2022
in COP 26, News, Podcasts, Sponsored
In this latest Podcast, Maria Municchi, Fund Manager at M&G, discusses the influence COP26 has had on the investment industry, the just transition and the strongest opportunities in the sustainable investment world.

 

If you would like to listen to this episode on Apple or Podbean, please see below

 

Click here for more information about M&G Investments

