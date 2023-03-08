Praetura Commercial Finance’s Lisa Wood comments on International Women’s Day

Written by Lisa Wood, managing director and co-founder of Praetura Commercial Finance

I’ve played a leading role at Praetura Commercial Finance since its formation in 2016, and our achievements have been plentiful over the last several years.

We’ve grown the PCF loanbook to more than £100m, and have lent to some fantastic businesses, such as innovative exercise bike manufacturer Wattbike, which is an official supplier to the New Zealand All Blacks.

On a personal level, this year will mark my eighth year as managing director of PCF. The team has also grown considerably in that time, which I’ve been very proud to be a part of.

International Women’s Day is incredibly important, because it’s a chance for businesses to celebrate the efforts of women within their companies. Often around this time, we get to see the calibre of female talent making up the workforce. It’s a reminder to businesses, not just male dominated ones, that you don’t need to look far for exceptional talent.

My role models tend to be peers within the industry – talented women who have pushed the finance industry forward. I’m inspired by industry champions and people who are incredibly visible and vocal – not just in the lending space but in all other areas of finance. I think there’s a misconception that role models need to be famous or known around the world, but I think a role model can just as easily be someone you work with.