Precise Mortgages launches new residential range with additional support for adverse challenges 

Precise Mortgages, part of the OSB Group, has launched a new range of residential products combining lower rates with a wider choice to help brokers support clients who have adverse challenges.

Some key highlights of the new residential range include

· Reduced rates now starting from 5.39%

· Selected products now feature refund of valuation (maximum of £630), £300 cashback and no product fees

· Available for both purchase and remortgage

Adrian Moloney, Group Intermediary Director, OSB Group, said: “We’re well aware that our brokers have clients who are facing some really tough financial challenges, so it was important for us to introduce a residential range that provides options for less-than-perfect credit profiles including those who may have been rejected by a high street lender,

At Precise Mortgages we believe that a credit blip shouldn’t necessarily stop residential customers being able to access a mortgage so we accept a wide range of adverse including those with CCJs and defaults, as well as active and satisfied DMPs