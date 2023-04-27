Mortgage and Property

Precise Mortgages launches new residential range with additional support for adverse challenges 

by | Apr 27, 2023

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Precise Mortgages, part of the OSB Group, has launched a new range of residential products combining lower rates with a wider choice to help brokers support clients who have adverse challenges. 

Some key highlights of the new residential range include 

· Reduced rates now starting from 5.39% 

· Selected products now feature refund of valuation (maximum of £630), £300 cashback and no product fees 

 
 

· Available for both purchase and remortgage 

Adrian Moloney, Group Intermediary Director, OSB Group, said: “We’re well aware that our brokers have clients who are facing some really tough financial challenges, so it was important for us to introduce a residential range that provides options for less-than-perfect credit profiles including those who may have been rejected by a high street lender, 

At Precise Mortgages we believe that a credit blip shouldn’t necessarily stop residential customers being able to access a mortgage so we accept a wide range of adverse including those with CCJs and defaults, as well as active and satisfied DMPs

 

Share this article

Share On Linkedin
Share On Facebook
Share On Twitter
Share Via Email

Related articles

Trending articles

IFA Talk logo

IFA Talk is our flagship podcast, designed to fit perfectly into your busy life, bringing the latest insight, analysis, news and interviews to you, wherever you are.

IFA Talk Podcast - listen to the latest episode

Discover more podcasts
x