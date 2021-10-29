Premium Bonds are 65 on Monday and bigger than ever with more than 113 billion bonds eligible

Monday 1 November 2021 marks 65 years since the first Premium Bond was bought

A record 113,081,411,333 Bonds were in the October prize draw

A total of 538 million prizes have now been paid out

65 years ago on Monday (1 November), the then Lord Mayor of London, Alderman Sir Cuthbert Ackroyd, visited a Post Office and purchased the very first Premium Bond. Little did he know that he was starting a savings revolution. By the end of the first day, more than £5 million of Bonds had been purchased, with the hearts and minds of the nation well and truly captured.

Seven months later, on the 1 June 1957, the nation waited with bated breath in anticipation of the first ever Premium Bonds prize draw. Ahead of 1 June 1957, 49 million Bonds were purchased, meaning that the first draw would see more than 23,142 prizes paid out with a top prize of £1,000.

Premium Bonds more popular than ever 65 years on

The numbers around the first draw were staggering at the time – the nation had never known anything quite like it. However, with Premium Bonds more popular than ever, the figures dwarf in comparison when compared to the latest prize draw. Since Premium Bonds were first launched: