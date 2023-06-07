PRIMIS Mortgage Network comments on UK Finance Household Finance Review

As today’s UK Finance Household Finance Review statistics show mortgage activity being propped up by remortgaging, Vikki Jefferies, Proposition Director at PRIMIS Mortgage Network has commented.

She said: “After a turbulent Q4 2022, today’s figures show sustained activity in the mortgage market through Q1 2023, despite a tough macro-economic situation. In particular, lending activity has been supported by re-mortgaging. With 1.4 million fixed rate mortgages set to expire in 2023, this is likely to continue to be a driver of activity throughout the remainder of the year.

“Expectations that interest rates will continue to rise over the summer has recently caused lenders to withdraw a number of products from the market and increase rates on their products. Given the financial pressures felt by many consumers as a result of the cost-of-living crisis, it is essential that brokers take the time to fully understand their customers individual situation when finding a suitable product for them.

“Brokers should support not only with mortgaging and refinancing, but also with protection. It is a broker’s responsibility to ensure their clients’ finances are protected against possible hardship, so putting adequate cover in place for clients should always be front of mind – especially in the current climate.”